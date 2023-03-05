OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. OFS Capital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

OFS Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:OFS opened at $10.38 on Friday. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is -210.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OFS Capital by 122.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

