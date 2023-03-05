OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. OFS Capital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.
OFS Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ:OFS opened at $10.38 on Friday. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
OFS Capital Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is -210.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.
OFS Capital Company Profile
OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFS Capital (OFS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.