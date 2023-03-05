OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

OFS Capital Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of OFS stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is -210.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52,238 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

