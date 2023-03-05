OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.
OFS Capital Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of OFS stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47.
OFS Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is -210.52%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.
About OFS Capital
OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.
