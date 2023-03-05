Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.36.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $85.55 on Thursday. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $176.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

