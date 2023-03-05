Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.36.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Okta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

