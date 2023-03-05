Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price objective on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.36.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $85.55 on Thursday. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The company had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Okta by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

