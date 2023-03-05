Old Point Financial Co. (OPOF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 31st

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Old Point Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPOF opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 14.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

