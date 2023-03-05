OMG Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.76 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 5th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $215.39 million and $14.76 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00006840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00072700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000290 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00024273 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003582 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

