OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 35.3% against the dollar. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $149,515.76 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

