onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,130,062 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at onsemi
In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
onsemi Price Performance
ON stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.74.
onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.
onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
