Ontology One Day Volume Reaches $15.06 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $197.50 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.75 or 0.06989515 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00072934 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00028185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00054312 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00024167 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

