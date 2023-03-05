Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.40 million-$56.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.02 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.63 EPS.

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. Ooma has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ooma will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OOMA shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ooma to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Ooma from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ooma by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 40,173 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ooma by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Stories

