Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Ooma updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.63 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.13-$0.14 EPS.

Ooma Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $13.17 on Friday. Ooma has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01.

Get Ooma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ooma by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ooma by 404.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ooma Company Profile

OOMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ooma to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Ooma from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.