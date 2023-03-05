OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the January 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,248,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,747,950.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,248,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,747,950.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ock Hee Kim purchased 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,603.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 563,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,607,778.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 39,740 shares of company stock valued at $465,259 over the last three months. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OP Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in OP Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPBK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. 13,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,310. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $170.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

