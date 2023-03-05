Oppenheimer Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $96.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ JACK opened at $87.46 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $69,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.