Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 3.3% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.25. 5,498,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,932,143. The firm has a market cap of $240.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.80. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.