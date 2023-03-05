Orchid Hits Market Capitalization of $62.95 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $62.95 million and $4.16 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0911 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00039559 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00022096 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00219838 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,459.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

