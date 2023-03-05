Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.0909 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $62.78 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00039840 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00022163 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00219888 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,432.96 or 1.00005567 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

