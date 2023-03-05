Origin Protocol (OGN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.12 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $61.53 million and $12.12 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00422447 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,411.15 or 0.28554632 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol launched on January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,725,778 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is www.story.xyz/blog. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web.

Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries.

Origin enables everyone to own a piece of the network. Fans and collectors can have a direct stake in the success of their favorite community with NFTs. Yield generated by OUSD is distributed fairly to all holders. Holders of Origin Tokens (OGN) can participate in governance to decide the future rules and direction of the network and also have a stake in the success of Origin’s products. When everyone owns a piece of the network, everyone is incentivized to help it grow and succeed.”

Origin Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.