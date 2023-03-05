Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $103.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ORA. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ormat Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.83.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA stock opened at $87.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

