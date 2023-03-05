Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Update

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osiris Acquisition
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Osiris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Osiris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Osiris Acquisition Stock Performance
Osiris Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.93 during trading on Friday. 1,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492. Osiris Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.
About Osiris Acquisition
Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
