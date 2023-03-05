Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Update

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osiris Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Osiris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Osiris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Osiris Acquisition alerts:

Osiris Acquisition Stock Performance

Osiris Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.93 during trading on Friday. 1,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492. Osiris Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

About Osiris Acquisition

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.