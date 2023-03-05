Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ostin Technology Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Ostin Technology Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ OST opened at $1.00 on Friday. Ostin Technology Group has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $47.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

