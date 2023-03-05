Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Short Interest Update

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Overstock.com Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 308.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $19.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.