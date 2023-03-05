Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Short Interest Update

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 897,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.92.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.27. The stock had a trading volume of 603,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,122. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Owens Corning by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 271,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 77,153 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.