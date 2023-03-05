Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Owens & Minor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 307.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 630.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

