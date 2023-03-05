Oxen Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.48 million and approximately $30,065.92 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,429.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00404535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00089551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00660631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.00561148 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00173053 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,152,385 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.