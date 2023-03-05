Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Position Lifted by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 56.65% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:TRPL opened at $35.82 on Friday. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.