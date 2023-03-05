Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Pan African Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PAFRF remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Pan African Resources from GBX 27 ($0.33) to GBX 32 ($0.39) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate Office & Other, and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

