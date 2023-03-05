Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

