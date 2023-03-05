Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$28.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLC. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.21.

PLC opened at C$28.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$976.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$27.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.83. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$20.64 and a 52-week high of C$35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Linda Gilbert sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$66,329.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$535,945.08. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

