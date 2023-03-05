Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

