Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $8.04.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 14,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $85,692.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,195,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 14,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $85,692.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,736 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

