Pearson (LON:PSON) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

PSON stock opened at GBX 888 ($10.72) on Wednesday. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 591 ($7.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.14). The firm has a market cap of £6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,466.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 922.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 920.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.60. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 5,833.33%.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

