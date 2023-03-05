Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Down 29.7% in February

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 745.0 days.

Pennon Group Price Performance

PEGRF remained flat at $9.55 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

About Pennon Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.