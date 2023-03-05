PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Short Interest Down 21.9% in February

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 264,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEPG shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PepGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on PepGen from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PepGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PEPG opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. PepGen has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

In other news, EVP Jaya Goyal sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $28,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEPG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PepGen by 689.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepGen in the second quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PepGen in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PepGen by 894.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

