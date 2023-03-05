PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $173.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $238.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.56.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

