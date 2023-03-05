Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Update

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PYNKF opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.

Get Perimeter Medical Imaging AI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.