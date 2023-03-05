PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $12.61 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (ISD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.