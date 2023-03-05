PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $12.61 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In other news, Director Brian Reid bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $32,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

