Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Cut by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 97.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 36,142 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,585,000 after purchasing an additional 61,778 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

NYSE:PSX opened at $106.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

