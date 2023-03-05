Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phio Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:PHIO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 27,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,311. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.47.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

