Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PPSI opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Power Solutions

In other Pioneer Power Solutions news, CEO Nathan Mazurek purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,900,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,345.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. The firm also engages in integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets.

