Piper Sandler Boosts Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target to $138.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDXGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RXDX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.01 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $127.28.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. The business’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prometheus Biosciences

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,584.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,584.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,320 shares of company stock worth $8,579,963 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Articles

