Piper Sandler Boosts Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target to $138.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RXDX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.01 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $127.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. The business’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,584.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,584.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,320 shares of company stock worth $8,579,963 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences



Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Articles

