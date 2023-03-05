Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pirelli & C. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pirelli & C. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Pirelli & C. Stock Performance

Pirelli & C. stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Pirelli & C. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

Pirelli & C. Company Profile

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. It offers car tires under the P ZERO, Cinturato, Scorpion, Sottozero, Ice Zero, and Carrier brand names; motorcycle tires under the DIABLO Superbike, DIABLO Supercorsa, DIABLO Rain, DIABLO Wet, SCORPION MX, SCORPION Pro F.I.M., SCORPION XC, DIABLO Supercorsa SP, DIABLO Rosso Corsa, DIABLO Rosso III, ANGEL GT II, NIGHT DRAGON, MT 66 ROUTE, SCORPION Trail II, MT 60 RS, SCORPION Rally STR, DIABLO ROSSO Scooter, and ANGEL Scooter brands; motorsport tires under the P ZERO TROFEO R, SOTTOZERO, P7 Corsa, K, KM, RK, rain, and Slick brands; bike tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, and Scorpion brand names; and truck and bus tires.

