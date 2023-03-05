Pivotal Research Trims The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Target Price to $44.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Pivotal Research from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LSXMK. StockNews.com downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,203,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,245,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,053 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 252.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,535,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,246 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,861,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,410,000 after buying an additional 857,848 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

