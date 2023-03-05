PLC Ultima Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $88,191.12 (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $88,191.12 and approximately $431,994.59 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for approximately $181.85 or 0.00810304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 484 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

