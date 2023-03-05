Pocket Network Price Tops $0.0598 on Top Exchanges (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for about $0.0598 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pocket Network has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $60.97 million and approximately $902,098.92 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

