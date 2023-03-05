Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Holdings Lowered by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 486,411 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.94% of Popular worth $49,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Popular by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,580,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,667,000 after buying an additional 35,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Popular by 394.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after buying an additional 883,818 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Popular by 7.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 817,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,943,000 after buying an additional 57,693 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Popular by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 625,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,062,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Popular by 5.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $70.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $89.48.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. Popular had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Popular’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

About Popular



Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

