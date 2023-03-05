Populous (PPT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.53 Million

Populous (PPT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. Populous has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $292,242.61 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Populous has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

