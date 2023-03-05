Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,313,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,519 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $57,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 69.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

