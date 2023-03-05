PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Capitalization of $806,772.41

PotCoin (POT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 68% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $806,772.41 and $73.09 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00402448 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00028240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014949 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000799 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000855 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004479 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017473 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,213,224 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

