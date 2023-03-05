PotCoin (POT) Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $774,077.84 and $46.63 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00404732 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00027824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015058 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000844 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004653 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017533 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,213,217 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

